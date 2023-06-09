Dubai (Union)

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice-Chairman of the National Olympic Committee, met with the delegation of the Sharjah Sports Council, yesterday, at the headquarters of the committee in Dubai, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Appropriate, contribute to enhancing the level of UAE sports, whether in relation to competitive or community sports.

The delegation of the Sharjah Sports Council was headed by Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Council, accompanied by Eng. Asmaa Ayoub Al Balushi, Head of the Sports Facilities Follow-up Section, Eng. Activating the role of sports entities in a coordinated manner in which goals are shared, and in which visions are united to build a strong base of successive generations, and the requirements of the next phase of action strategies with specific dimensions that are in line with the volume of support and constant interest from the wise leadership, especially after the Cabinet approved the National Sports Strategy for the year 2031 According to ambitious axes that open the way for all sports entities to provide innovative ideas and solutions to improve the reality of Emirati sports.

The two vice-presidents of the National Olympic Committee listened to the explanation provided by the delegation of the Sharjah Council about the sports city project, which takes into account within its facilities the existence of the appropriate space for individual and team sports athletes without affecting either of them on the other, so that it is equipped to receive sports practitioners at the same time and the same location 24 hours a day with flexibility. Readiness and high efficiency, without neglecting the community presence.

During the meeting, a presentation was made of the future of sports facilities in the Sports City, which includes various games, including halls and stadiums for team, individual and combat games, athletics and football. During the discussions, focus was placed on paying attention to the societal aspect, and how to increase the sports culture in society by up to 71%. In addition to focusing on talented people and refining their various sports talents, and how to build professional players to achieve various achievements.

For his part, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi stressed that the National Olympic Committee, headed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the second deputy ruler of Dubai, puts all national efforts by various sports bodies and institutions into view, and welcomes the endeavors aimed at raising the level of the Olympic movement. And to enhance the level of UAE sport as an advanced pioneering model that is compatible with the country’s status and reputation in various sectors, and to encourage such practices based on scientific standards, foundations and clear plans to become a pillar and added value to the fields of sports work, which receives all kinds of support, care and attention from the wise leadership.

Hilal affirmed their happiness with what was discussed today in the meeting and the presentation of everything that would develop sports in the country and the emirate by presenting innovative visions to develop the sports system technically and administratively, in line with the directives of the wise leadership in general, and the directives and visions of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member The Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in particular, who have harnessed for their athletes all the elements of success and excellence at various levels. He added, “We, in the Sharjah Sports Council, are fully prepared to cooperate with all sports federations and councils to develop sports, raise the level of the national Olympic movement, and follow up on all developments and necessary requirements during the coming period.”

#Olympic #Committee #reviews #qualitative #initiatives #Sharjah #Sports