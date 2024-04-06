The Guinness Book of World Records announced this on Friday, two days after announcing the death of former title holder Juan Vicente Perez at the age of 114.

“You either live long or you live short, and there's not much you can do about it,” Tinniswood said in an interview with Guinness, after handing over his certificate.

Tinniswood, who does not smoke, rarely drinks alcohol and eats fried fish and French fries every Friday, revealed that the secret to longevity is “just luck,” and also advised moderation in life: “If you drink too much or eat too much or walk “Too much. If you do too much of anything, you'll eventually suffer.”

John Alfred Tinniswood was born in the English city of Liverpool on August 26, 1912, and lived through two world wars, in addition to the great influenza epidemic and the Covid-19 epidemic, and also holds the record for the world’s oldest living veteran from World War II, according to Guinness.

It is noteworthy that Tinniswood was born in the same year that the Titanic sank.

The English centenarian is considered a huge fan of Liverpool Football Club, having supported it throughout his life, and has lived through all of his club's nineteen league title victories and all eight of its victories in the FA Cup.

The great-grandfather currently resides in a nursing home in the English coastal city of Southport.

Katie Howard, the care home's manager, told the BBC: “It is a great honor to look after Tinneswood, an amazing person who has so many stories to tell” and who “enjoys reading newspapers and listening to the radio.”

It is noteworthy that the oldest woman in the world is Maria Branyas Moreira, who is 117 years old and lives in Spain.