Ms. Fuchte, are sneakers the lowest common denominator when it comes to fashion?

The sneaker is a democratic piece. This doesn't apply to the limited edition sneakers for exorbitant prices, but you can wear an Adidas Stan Smith like this as a ninth grade student or as a CEO. This was a development that came primarily through basketball, and that is an important origin for the sneaker. Unlike tennis, it has always been an urban sport. Michael Jordan came to it himself via pick-up games…

… this refers to spontaneous meetings on the football field where baskets are thrown…

And at the same time, Michael Jordan had this incredible rise. He has become an idol for many. Sneakers were initially a youth issue. Many collectors who have been there for a long time also told us that they were initially looked at strangely for their passion. Then they said: “What, you have 300 pairs of shoes?” Now they are admired for it.

Does that mean the sneaker hype has its origins in basketball?

In basketball and hip-hop – because the influence of the Run-DMC band members in the 80s was also important. They have always worn Adidas, without laces, as a nod to the fact that they are banned in American prisons. Then there was a legendary concert at Madison Square Garden in 1986, where all the fans held up their Adidas shoes. Someone from Adidas was also in the audience and noticed what kind of power it was.









Adidas signed Run-DMC. The subculture became mainstream.

That's how it is today. Adidas, for example, had no idea about the recent trend of the Samba model. The company only addressed this with a new edition after people suddenly rediscovered the few models that were on the market.



Many people who are afraid of appearing old turn to sneakers. Can you understand that?

The designer Virgil Abloh, who died in 2021, also once said that sneakers are no longer rebellious. But there are differences. You might also see sneakers from the On brand on middle-aged people, but also noticeably often on older people who might be on a city trip. This is also a sneaker. Not all shoes are the same.

And at the same time, sneakers are a phenomenon affecting society as a whole. What does it stand for? For an expression of freedom? Convenience? Need for uniformity?

Maybe a little for everything. The sneaker is functional, but for some people it can also be rebellious when paired with a suit. Actually, everyone wants to express themselves individually with the sneaker, and in the end they all look the same. For example, many students wear white Air Force 1s from Nike because identification in the group is important.