United Kingdom.- After numerous speculations about who was the woman with whom Prince Harry lost her virginityfinally the female gave her face to the English press and told what that moment was like when the duke of sussex described as sultry in its autobiographical book.

In an interview for ‘Daily Mail‘, a woman identified as sasha walpole 40-year-old, confessed that it was she with whom Prince Harry had his first intimate encounter.

We recommend you read…

Apparently, Sasha is an old friend from the youth of the youngest son of King Carlos III and the Diana Princess of Walesthe woman being older than the husband of Meghan Markle described in his literary work, ‘Spare’, with whom lost her virginity behind a pub.

It was the same Sasha Walpole who came out to confirm to a British media that what Prince Harry wrote in his book is totally true.

We recommend you read…

“He started kissing me. It was passionate, intense. We both knew it. He went from kissing to the ground pretty quickly. It was instantaneous, hot, between two friends,” he recounted.

Likewise, the woman also described that moment as something riskysince everything happened in a public place.

“It was sparking because we shouldn’t have done it. He wasn’t Prince Harry to me, he was Harry, my friend, and things had gotten a little out of hand. He felt naughty, I guess, in the sense that it shouldn’t be happening,” he detailed.

In addition, Sasha also confessed that what happened between the two it was not something plannedand that he had no idea that Prince Harry had never had sex.

“We didn’t set out to do it, it wasn’t premeditated and I didn’t know I was a virgin. He didn’t have that feeling, he seemed to know what she was doing. It was fast, wild, exciting. We were both drunk. It wouldn’t have happened if we weren’t.”

The affair that the woman had with the brother of Prince William of Wales and future King of England lasted only a few minutes shortly before midnight in summer, and was something that was never repeated.

“We got up, put our clothes back on, and agreed that we needed to go our separate directions back to the pub, which, in retrospect, probably made it more obvious. If we had only gone to smoke, we would have come back together. We had only been gone for about fifteen minutes in total, but it was long enough for his security team to start to worry.”

However, despite how exciting it could have been and the great friendship they shared, that nocturnal meeting was the end of everything, since they never saw or spoke to each other again.

Currently, Sasha Walpole is the mother of a family, and is dedicated to driving excavators, something far removed from the glamor of the Dukes of Sussex.