Michael Scott is the manager of a branch of Dunder Mifflin, a company that distributes paper, It has a group of employees who live day by day in the family atmosphere that it strives to create. However, a new personality could lead the office in a different, much more current environment.

The new The office it will have a new home office environment due to the COVID19 pandemic, but it is not the only new detail we have, now it would be starring Felicity Ward (The Inbetweeners 2 (2014), Any Questions for Ben? (2012) and The Ronnie Johns Half Hour (2005).

The office It narrates the different situations that are experienced in the work environment. From system deficiencies to human behaviors, everything is presented in a comical and digestible way, however, they shade reality in a critical way.

The office It is a sitcom that starts from a margin of absurdism and rises, generating deep nuances of growth in its characters. However, It seems that a production from Australia considers that it is time for a different perspective and therefore we would have a new protagonist.

The office You would also have to consider the new labor dynamics. If the project is sufficiently cautious, we could be facing an eclipsing show that, due to its modernity, is closer to our post-pandemic sensitivity.

Where can I watch The Office?

The nine seasons that gather 192 chapters are available on streaming platforms: Netflix and Prime Video.

The new series would be in charge of the production of Amazon Prime Video of Australia.

