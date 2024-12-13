There is only a little more than a week left until the Christmas Lottery draw takes place this coming Sunday, December 22, so that at 9:00 in the morning the drum starts spinning. The excitement generated by this day makes thousands of Spaniards buy and play this lottery, even if they do not normally do so, since it is a date celebrated both with family and at work.

And among the many customs that exist in this raffle, such as buying a ticket at the company for fear that it will be the turn of all your colleagues except you, there is that of sharing a lottery ticket with a friend, family member or colleague.

But, maybe you didn’t know thatThe lottery tickets are a bearer document, and it is the person who delivers it who receives the prize. Therefore, in the event that you share it, there is a strict process that you must follow, for example, you must make a photocopy and deliver a copy signed with the name and ID of the depositary and include the number, series, fraction and draw.

But with modern times, now to send a copy you also have the option of sending a photo of the tenth via WhatsApp or even email. And this new practice also has its process, for that reason, the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has developed a series of tips before sending said photo.

Tips before sending the Lottery tenth by photo

Keep the original tenth and make photocopies of both sides of the tenth.

When you share a tenth you have to put it in writing.

Pay and have any tenth you are going to play on hand before the draw.

If you lose it, go to the police station and inform Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

If the tenth is damaged, go to the State Lottery and Betting Society to see if you can collect the prize, as a second option go to the National Mint and Stamp Factory.

Other recommendations

Apart from this, in the event that you are going to buy the tenth ticket online, Always make sure you are buying it through an official website from an authorized lottery administration or through the own website of State Lotteries and Betting.

To know if your tenth is legitimate, you must receive an electronic receiptwhich proves the same as a physical tenth and proves that it is your property, in the event that you have not received anything, go to the authorities to investigate your case.