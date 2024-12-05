More than three million euros in sales and the participation of more than 8,500 people in the different draws. This is the balance of the point-of-sale promotion of the Aragón Noble Foods campaign, promoted by the Department of Agriculture, in 2024.

The campaign, which was divided into three waves (April, June and September-October), has reached more than 600 supermarkets, hypermarkets and small business establishments in Aragón, Madrid and Valenciawith the participation of a total of 8,498 people in the activities and raffles, which represents a 262% increase compared to 2023.

During this promotion, there have been carried out 321 scheduled tastings (266 in Aragon and 55 outside the autonomous community) in which more than 30 companies have participated. In total there have been more than 34,000 tasting events, as indicated by the Agri-Food Industries Association (AIAA) in a press release.

Among the actions carried out, the following stand out: five new corners “Aragón Noble Foods” in the Aragón establishments of the Alcampo, Eroski and Alto Aragón Supermarkets chains.

2024 has also been the year in which more activities have been carried out, beyond the usual promotions, such as the collaboration with Aragón Exterior with a point of sale promotion in Poland and the mreverse ision of eight European buyers from the agri-food sector who participated in the Meet the Buyer event. An activity that included the participation of 42 Aragonese companies, which held 367 interviews with participating buyers.

The promotion in 250 rural multiservicesas well as the showcooking “Aragón Noble Foods” at the MOM Culinary Institute with Eduardo Salanova and Miki Nadal.