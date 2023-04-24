Itajaì (Brazil) – Francesca Clapcich on the deck of 11th Hour Racing invites the public to turn up the decibels. Like Neymar under the curve (the comparison is not accidental since O’Ney has an asset nearby on the beach of Itajaì). It is the start of the fourth stage of The Ocean Race. There are over 50,000 people in Ocean Live Park. twist.

The Italian sailor, the only one in the race, returns aboard the US boat in the 5500-mile route that will lead to Newport, the nautical base of the stars and stripes boat. For her, in short, a special stage.

“We will be at sea for 17 to 19 days,” he says in the last minutes of calm. “We’ll cross the equator, see who hits the pressure first. We’ll push hard, we need to get a good result to get closer to the top of the standings which is currently occupied by Holcim PRB. The United States – continues Francesca – are my second home and therefore I am happy to be back on board for this stage. And of course I will be there for the European stages with the arrival in Genoa”.

Behind her, on the boom, the logo of Genoa stands out, The Grand Finale, as well as in every corner of the village. “For Italian sailing it is really important to have the Grand Finale in Genoa. A great celebration for the city and for all of Italy of sailing. The last stage is always exciting. Can’t wait to arrive. The end of a six month journey. You will see – she advises – it will be an exceptional thing ”.

The boats needed major repairs after the record-setting 14,000 miles from Cape Town to Itajaì. Andrea Crocellà is part of the Biotherm shore team, the technical team. A little tricolor in a global event that “embarks” professionals from all latitudes.

“We worked hard for 3 weeks – he explains – because the boats in the southern oceans suffered heavy damage. They have a lot of technology but under certain conditions damage is inevitable. The sailors faced incredible challenges from Point Nemo to Cape Horn. Now, after the pit stop, other pitfalls await them”.

Everyone has a place and a date fixed in mind: Genoa, June 24th. For the city it will be the beginning of 9 days of events and “world” celebrations. For them it is the expected, dreamed of, coveted arrival.

“It is a wonderful choice to bring the arrival to Genoa”. To say it is the “myth” of Brazilian sailing Torben Grael. Two pages of palmares on wikipedia. In summary: two Olympic gold medals, victory in the Louis Vuitton Cup 2000 with Luna Rossa and first in the historic Volvo Ocean Race in 2009 aboard Ericsson 4.

“Italy has a special bond with The Ocean Race. It has had many participations in the past and we hope in the future there will be again an all-Italian boat. For Brazil – continues Torben Grael – this event was a valuable promotional tool. There has been a lot of development here in Itajai. An excellent partnership for both parties”.

The green-gold sailor knows Genoa well. “It’s a beautiful city with a lot of sailing tradition. With the arrival of The Ocean Race I’m sure there will be a further growth of the whole movement and for Genoa it is a truly precious global promotion”.

Meet the Genoese chef Roberto Panizza, taste his pesto and then focus on the regatta. “The games are still very open. “It’s an “endurance” regatta. You are always in the middle of the sea with stages lasting from 20 to 40 days. A regatta unlike any other. Holcim PRB commands but we’re only halfway around the world and there are still big points up for grabs. Impossible to make a prediction today”.

Latest flashes from Brazil. Will Harris takes the helm of Team Malizia from Boris Hermann. He wants to arrive in Genoa prepared and takes a tour of the immersive room set up in the Pavilion: “I have already enjoyed the arrival of The Ocean Race Europe in 2019 at the Porto Antico. For us, Genoa is a goal, a fixation. We have worked for this for years.” He takes the flag of St. George to hoist on board and promises: “We want to bring it back to your house first. It will be a Grand Finale and we will do our best to celebrate it in the best possible way”.