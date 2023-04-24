China could gain access to US government networks within five years. This is reported by the newspaper on April 24 The Washington Post with reference to a secret document.

According to the publication, the Chinese government is testing ways to circumvent the US cybersecurity model. The journalists note that, combined with best practices, these capabilities could allow China’s People’s Liberation Army to gain access to some government and US Department of Defense networks over the next five years.

It is noted that we can talk about overcoming the “zero trust” model, which the Pentagon and the White House consider a priority. With this model, information is protected as if the network was hacked.

On April 6, it became known about the leak of two large batches of secret Pentagon documents at once. We are talking about about 100 documents that relate to the combat capabilities of Kyiv, support for NATO and the vulnerability of the Ukrainian army. From the documents leaked to the Network, it also follows that the United States is listening to South Korea, Israel, and Ukraine.

On April 13, the Pentagon said that the leak of classified documents was deliberate. US Department of Defense spokesman Patrick Ryder did not provide further details of the case, citing the secrecy of the investigation.

At the same time, The New York Times (NYT) reported on April 22 that Jack Teixeira, suspected of leaking Pentagon documents, had been publishing classified information since February last year.