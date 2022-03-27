what happened Frankfurt Mayor Peter Feldmann, who was involved in the AWO affair, owes it to the city, his office, and above all his numerous supporters, to make himself transparent.

Better times: In June 2015, Peter Feldmann was able to welcome the Queen in Frankfurt. Not much remains of this shine. Image: Getty

IInterviews with Frankfurt Mayor Peter Feldmann (SPD) usually went as follows: “If you talk to important Frankfurt SPD politicians, they say: This AWO thing is hanging on us like a millstone. What do you tell them?” “I think after such an election result everyone needs an explanation.” “They said that before the election.” “I believe you.” “You still have a few years in office ahead of you.” ” I haven’t even gotten my mountain festival, not even half!” “Investigations by the public prosecutor can drag on. Do you think these will be completed before your term of office ends?” “I demand that this be done as quickly as possible.”

“And you are in good spirits when it comes to the mountain festival, the further term of office and its regular end?” A political one and a personal one. The political thing is that this coalition comes about. And personally, to surpass Walter Kolb’s tenure. That’s next year. Then I would actually be the longest-serving social democratic mayor of Frankfurt.” “You are elected until 2024. When do you have to decide as mayor whether to run again?” “A year before.” “Have you already ruled that out for yourself?” “Ask me again in 2023.”