“I am worried about synthetic grass and that it is not natural. It surprises me that FIFA and CONMEBOL do not define natural or hybrid terrain, because hockey is for synthetic terrain…”

Chiquito Romero, on the Palmeiras playing field. 🇧🇷👀 pic.twitter.com/uU5MNQmEVB

— Ataque Futbolero (@AtaqueFutbolero) September 29, 2023