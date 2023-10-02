Boca and Palmeiras are the protagonists of one of the two keys to the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores 2023. The first leg ended 0-0 in the Bombonera in what was a highly contested match with few goal options for both teams despite that Xeneize dominated the actions. Now, the return match will be next Thursday, October 5 at 9:30 p.m. at the Allianz Parque in São Paulo and the particularity of this stadium is that it has 100% synthetic grass, which is something that the players of the Argentine team They are not used to it and this has already started a controversy.
After the first leg, the players of Jorge Almirón’s team were consulted in the mixed zone about the situation at the Verdão stadium and many players showed some concern about it, but the one who was most forceful in his response was Sergio Romero who said : “I am concerned about synthetic grass and that it is not natural. I am surprised that FIFA and CONMEBOL do not define natural or hybrid fields, because hockey is for synthetic grass.” For this, the coaching staff has a plan to avoid ” suffer” this change of surface and plans to carry it out to the letter.
After the defeat against River in the superclassic on Date 7, the team continued with training and it is expected that both this Monday and Tuesday they will carry out work on the only synthetic field that Boca Predio has in Ezeiza with the aim of adapting the maximum possible. Despite this, it should be noted that the synthetic grass at Allianz Parque is 100% made of this material and not a mixture like that used in some stadiums.
The main differences between natural grass and synthetic grass are the speed of the ball and how it runs, since on artificial grass it goes much faster than normal, making it difficult for players to try to control it.
