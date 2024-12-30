The nurses union distances itself from the rest and denounces to Justice an agreement agreed upon for “submitting” to Ayuso

In the countdown to close the year, the nurses union hits the table. SATSE has denounced before the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) the labor agreement signed by the rest of the union bodies linked to the health sector, CCOO, UGT, CSIF and CSIT, and has requested nothing less than its precautionary suspension. Although these entities usually sit together at many negotiating tables and pressure from similar interests to improve the conditions of professionals in centers or hospitals, two days before 2025 a gap is opening up. And it affects an agreement that will come into force as soon as the year begins.

SATSE has accused the rest of the signatory unions of “submitting” to the interests of the regional administration, and reproaches that they have participated in a change that will make nurses or physiotherapists “earn up to 500 euros less in January.” They also point to CCOO, UGT, CSIF and CSIT for abandoning the claim for 35 hours a week after having agreed to a 37.5 hour week, according to the nurses’ representatives in a statement.

The labor agreement that will open the way to 2025 will remain in force for at least four years, until December 31, 2028. SATSE points out that this agreement will “eliminate the career compensatory supplement”, a remuneration bonus that professionals “have been perceiving.” From there that half a thousand euros would be subtracted compared to December, indicates the union.

His accusation goes further: “It seems that the roadmap that unions and administration have designed aims to force workers to request statutoryization, and avoid suffering a great economic loss. But at the same time, they do so by losing many rights that they have achieved after decades of struggle.”

They also refer to employees in nursing homes in the Community of Madrid who work as staff, and who depend on the Madrid Social Care Agency (AMAS). “They are seeing how these unions have eliminated that extra in exchange for paying for the race. In many cases, both amounts are so similar that the improvement will be zero or very few euros per month,” assures the union body, which differs on this issue from the others.

Internal discrepancies between the signatories

For its part, in Workers’ Commissions – one of the signatories attacked by SATSE – there are disparate opinions. Sources from the entity in the Community of Madrid point out that the agreement was decided by its autonomous sector, a lower body within the structure of CCOO Madrid, and that the entire union does not agree and has even asked to review the pact, already in firm.

On December 28, they issued a statement in this regard in which they announced that, a week earlier, they had demanded the elimination of some agreements from the next collective agreement: those that violated “fundamental and basic labor rights” or represented an “abuse of working people.” affected” by the sectoral agreement. It is not specified which ones specifically.





On the other hand, another of the signatories, CSIF, reiterates that it is a “good agreement” for the public employees of the administration of the Community of Madrid. “We do not agree that any rights are restricted, that is why all the unions with representation have signed it,” say sources from the civil servants’ union. But SATSE insists: “The professional career that these unions have agreed upon with the administration pays 50% less for the same concept.”

As an example, they assure that a nurse in the statutory field will receive twice as much as a colleague who does so under the labor regime. It doesn’t matter if they work next to each other, in the same hospital or in the same service. They will have to wait, it is not known how long, until they know whether or not the courts agree with their claim.