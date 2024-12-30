Few television battles have caused as much interest as that of David Broncano and his ‘Revuelta’ against Pablo Motos and ‘El Hormiguero’. However, other chains have had enough of having to fight their own against their own results. Telecinco is one of them. The network closed last year with low results, an institutional crisis after the departure of Paolo Vasile and the arrival of Alessandro Salem, who promised to turn around and make a new television. However, little has been saved from last year. Last December 4, Telecinco had its worst day of the season with a 7.8% share and now, on December 30, Telecinco marks a new annual minimum, staying close to double digits with a 9.9% share. screen share according to data from Barlovento Communication on figures from Kantar Media. The network thus loses 0.5 points compared to last year and public television takes away the second position in the total ranking. Related News opinion If Christmas Eve on Television: How tired it is to sing and dance Rosa Belmonte «Tradition is not revolution and Christmas Eve is tradition»The challenges that television networks have had to face are several, among them the battle of the television stations against the leadership of Pablo Motos and his ants. TVE decided to throw Broncano into the ring and Telecinco looked for someone who was on par with the presenter, and who could be part of his team. And so it was. Carlos Latre left as a collaborator of ‘El Hormiguero’ to debut alone in ‘access prime time’ with ‘Babylon Show’. The network’s strategy of advancing the broadcast two weeks before the premiere of Broncano y Motos was not enough to hook viewers with this complex format. With just three weeks left in the program, the network canceled its broadcast, leaving a 6.5% audience share and just 680,000 viewers. It is not the only format with which the chain has wanted to innovate. Mediaset’s objective in the short and long term was to distance itself as much as possible from that television that reigned a few years ago in the network. To achieve this, Telecinco has opted for new formats in 2024 that have not had the reception it expected either. ‘Demos: the great survey’, presented by Risto Mejide, garnered 7.2% in its last installment. His colleagues left through the back door, but he remained in the network and was also rewarded with new formats for him. Jorge Javier Vázquez premiered in September, at the same time as Latre, a new program for a time slot that until now had been difficult to master after the release of ‘Sálvame’: ‘Jorge’s Diary’. Thus, Jorge Javier and his stories burst onto the network, although not in the way they expected and gradually deflating. It has 7.7% as of December 30. The network’s changes were promoted in entertainment, but also in news. Carlos Franganillo jumped from TVE to Telecinco to present the evening news after the retirement of Pedro Piqueras. Something that does not seem to have worked on the network either since broadcasts this year have made a 9.5% share behind Antena 3 and La 1. During the 2023/24 television season, Telecinco lost the morning leadership after 27 years being leaders intermittently with María Teresa Campos and Ana Rosa Quintana, Antena 3 benefiting with the former Mediaset employee Sonsoles Ónega. The old TV worksSince Alessandro Salem set foot on Mediaset Spain, the objective of the entire group was to get as far away as possible from ‘Sálvame’ television and the social chronicle. But the truth is that it is one of the few things that works in the chain. Although the network has decided to renounce the content that differentiated it from the rest of the networks, programs such as ‘Survivors’, ‘Temptation Island’ or ‘Big Brother’ have shown during the course that the public wants more content like this. These three programs, as well as the recently released ‘Bárbara Rey: my truth’, are the network’s most viewed content in 2024. ‘Survivientes’, now produced by Ana Rosa Quintana’s Cuarzo Producciones, garnered an average of 20.2% of quota, ‘The Island of Temptations’ 15.3% and the special ‘Survivors all stars’ 18.9%, which served as a lifeline for the chain with which to get the summer audience afloat. Although the share is higher than the network’s average, the truth is that viewers have progressively decreased in recent years and have gone from more than three and a half million in 2020 to one this year. Although Telecinco has tried to distance those collaborators who were previously regulars on the network and can now be seen on La 1 such as Lydia Lozano, Jordi González or Chelo Cortés, the essence of that television is latent in the network and is the only thing that seems boost the average although not enough. The nostalgia effect has also had a place in this season and the networks have brought out their best weapons to arouse it in their viewers. For some, like TVE, it has worked with the ‘Grand Prix’ or ‘Figures and Letters’, but not so much for others like Telecinco. The return of ‘Big Brother’, one of the network’s most iconic programs that had not been seen since 20217, burst in strongly, but quickly deflated. Finally, the format achieved only 982,000 viewers on average. Something similar happened with Factor Some respiteMediaset wanted to get away from the social chronicle, but it is precisely this that gives it some respite in its media along with the entertainment programs that follow this line. Viewers will have seen it with ‘De Viernes’. The usual heart without screams is now in this program presented by Santi Acosta together with Beatriz Archidona. All kinds of characters such as Ángel Cristo, Isa Pantoja, Fran Rivera, Alvaro Escassi have passed through there and all of them have garnered a good audience. Even so, like ‘Survivors’ or ‘Temptation Island’, your data is necessary, but not sufficient for the chain.

