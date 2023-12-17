Rome – Government U-turn on doctors' pensions. The amendment that would have allowed healthcare managers or university professors to go retired on a voluntary basis at 72 – rather than 70 – will not be presented maneuvering. “Such an important topic at this time risks being the subject of too hasty a debate so the government is considering re-presenting it on another occasion”, says the Minister for Relations with Parliament Luca Ciriani on the eve of the night marathon in the Senate on budget law.

A stop that would have arrived – according to what we learn – even after an intervention by Palazzo Chigi. The choice to present a new amendment had been dictated – the government itself explained shortly before – by an “objective need” dictated by “a notable shortage of doctors in the area”. But it was also a novelty that immediately caused the unions to raise the barricades.

“An insult to the profession, just to save some lobbies. This is not how public health can be saved”, announced Anaao Assome, the main hospital doctors' union. However, the strike called for tomorrow remains always by doctors, but also by veterinarians and NHS health workers: a protest proclaimed among other acronyms by the CISL and which puts around 25 thousand surgical operations at risk.

The maneuver has reached its final stages and is about to receive the first green light in the Senate committee. Some issues remain to be resolved related to the resources of the parliamentary fund, which could increase slightly, also leading to a remodulation of the financing of the amendments presented by the rapporteurs, and of that expected by the opposition which is betting everything on violence against women. In any case, these would be small adjustments to the figures, which would leave no room for other interventions.

Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani explains that We are still working on a short extension of the Superbonus for condominiums, but the solution could also end up in the Milleproroghe. Above all because it remains a very controversial topic: Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke of the “dramatic situation” of the public finances “inherited above all for the Superbonus”, which “has left us with a hole of 140 billion, how much the State spends in a year for the whole healthcare”. It's a night session of the Budget Committee trying to close the budget dossier. The intention is to close the vote on the amendments in the commission by the 18th, to mandate the rapporteurs to report to the Chamber on the 20th, where the general discussion would begin. While the vote of confidence on the maxi-amendment and the final vote should be held on the morning of the 22nd.

“I am satisfied with the maneuver because we have made the adjustments that we had requested on housing and pensions and on doctors and public employees, and we are working so that there can be a short extension for the Superbonus which concerns condominiums that have already completed 70% of the work”, Tajani said. Forza Italia has not yet lost hope of presenting a modification, which it considers only “technical” and which opens an extraordinary window for a Sal, the progress status of the works which gives the right to a 110% refund. For Tajani “no tolerance for cheaters, but for honest people we must have an eye for consideration, and allow the work to be completed as soon as possible”, that is, guaranteeing condominium owners to be able to discount 110% of all work carried out and invoiced in 2023.