The only thing missing is the signature for Juan Fernando Quintero to become River’s new reinforcement. The Colombian will return to have a new stage in the Millionaire and will be announced in the coming days.
“Let people know that surely in the next few hours we will close everything that is with River, it is my team, it is my preference“He declared in the previous one that he had to play with the Colombian team (he scored a goal, but ended up injured and will be out for 10 days).
In his first stage in River, Quintero made history and scored the decisive goal to win the Cup final Liberators to Mouth at the Santiago Bernabeu. That was one of his twelve goals that he converted, of which an unforgettable goal against Racing from a free kick stands out.
In total he played 61 games and won four titles: Argentine Super Cup 2017, Copa Libertadores 2018, Copa Argentina 2019 and Recopa Sudamericana 2019. The most complicated moment was suffered on March 17, the day he suffered a torn ligament in his left knee. In total it was 208 days away from the field of play and he ended up being transferred shortly after his return to Chinese football.
#numbers #Juan #Fernando #Quintero #River #player
