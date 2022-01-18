Christian Eriksen will soon be back to play on the soccer fields. The Dane has resumed training and his future, however, still seems uncertain. One of the many options could be a return to the Premier League and various clubs are following in the footsteps of the midfielder. One such team is the Brentford .

The coach of the English club Thomas spoke about it Frank. Here are his words: “I really hope he can return to high-level football again because that’s what he wants. He dreams of playing the World Cup with Denmark and I don’t see why he shouldn’t be able to achieve this goal. Before the European Championship it was a of the big stars and he could be at the World Cup too. We speak the best for him and his family. I worked with Christian when I was in the Danish Under 17 and watched him grow up and become one of the best players in the world. He at Brentford ? We are honored to be joined by a champion like him, who deserves to play at a high level. But I’ve never talked to him. “