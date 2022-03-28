Iga Swiatek’s voracity is insatiable. The new number one in the world, who will officially be from April 4, beat Madison Brengle in Miami (6-0 and 6-3 in 65 minutes) and links 13 victories with titles in Doha and Indian Wells. This Monday (01:00, Teledeporte and DANZ) she will face another local player, Coco Gauff, in the round of 16, who defeated the Chinese Saisai Zhang (7-6 (1) and 7-5 in 1h49).

Swiatek did not give his opponent a chance in the first set and after losing his serve in the second for the first and only time, he did not look back. With five breaks, he dominated the match at will. It is a part of the game that is dominating. This season he leads the category of points to the rest with 50.9% and the category of games won to the rest with 53.5%.

In the rest of the day, in addition to the triumph of Paula Badosa, who will face the very young Linda Fruhvirtova (16 years old), Petra Kvitova did not fail against the American Lauren Davis, whom she beat 7-5 and 6-1 in 1h22. The Czech, winner of eight WTA 1,000, will face Veronika Kudermetova, the Russian who dispatched Shelby Rogers (6-1 and 7-5). And in the most even duel, the one that mediates Jessica Pegula (16th) with Elena Rybakina (17th), the American took it with a convincing 6-3 and 6-4. He will meet the Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, winner in her duel with the Brazilian Haddad Maia (2-6, 6-4 and 6-2).

