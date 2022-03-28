When Jesús F. entered the house of Cristóbal Torres, a neighbor of Las Torres de Cotillas who was not fooling around, he did not imagine that he would leave the house bleeding, almost unconscious, after being brutally assaulted with a baseball bat in the head. After knocking on the door, Jesús entered the building and was surprised by Ali Jarju, who was waiting hidden and did not hesitate to hit him on the head several times. Afterwards, Cristóbal attacked him, when he was already lying on the ground, and gave him two severe punches in the jaw. Almost fatal injuries for having lost the amount of 200,000 euros.

The Provincial Court of Murcia has sentenced Cristóbal Torres and Ali Jarju to sentences totaling eight years in prison for that brutal attack. The ruling, which is appealed, indicates that, in addition, each one must compensate the victim with 60,000 euros. They will also have to pay the figure of 82,000 euros to the Murcian Health Service (SMS) for health expenses derived from the care that the victim had to receive after that beating.

The court, headed by Judge Andrés Carrillo, maintains that the events occurred on June 28, 2017, when the already convicted Cristóbal Torres and Ali Jarju were in the former’s home. At one point, the victim, Jesús F., and AP, who had been summoned there to give explanations to Cristóbal about some of the latter’s money that had disappeared, arrived at the house.

According to the sentence, Cristóbal Torres stayed at his house with Ali Jarju “in order to attack the integrity of Jesús F.”



A year earlier, the victim had contacted the AP via the Internet to inform him of an alleged business with great benefits, but which required a considerable investment. Jesús told the AP about the idea, and he explained that he had 200,000 euros in his possession from one of the defendants, Cristóbal Torres. Thus, he suggested that, if the business was fast, he could carry out the operation and return that amount, but finally the opportunity was outlined non-existent and the money disappeared. Not one euro. Nothing.

In 2017, when the four were inside the house, Cristóbal Torres, “with the aim of attacking the bodily integrity of Jesús and to reproach him for losing the money and terrifying him sufficiently, agreed with Ali Jarju, who proceeded to severely hitting Jesus on the head with a baseball bat, according to the resolution.

He then did the same with that object on his hip and leg. Afterward, Cristobal punched the victim twice in the jaw. “All this with the already adduced purposes of recognizing that he had taken the money and frightening him with the threat of inflicting significant injuries on him for the same purpose that he proceeded to return the sum as soon as possible,” says the ruling.

“Mortals of Necessity”



According to the judgment of the Provincial Court, when the aggression was taking place, AP intervened, who assured the attackers that the victim was going to return even the last cent of the 200,000 euros. In this way, he was able to stop the beating and transfer his colleague to his mother’s house, where Jesús finally lost consciousness due to the injuries of the fatal attack. At that point, he was rushed to the hospital. The ruling emphasizes that “if he had not been taken to the health center, Jesus would have died, since the injuries caused to his head were fatal of necessity.”

“If he had not been taken to the hospital, the victim would have died” due to the serious injuries caused to his head



As a result of the beating, the affected suffered multiple injuries and sequelae. The court recalls in its brief that on December 1, 2017, after leaving the hospital, the victim signed a document before a notary public acknowledging the existence of that debt, of which she had already paid a part.

deny premeditation



At the oral hearing, which was held a couple of months ago, both Cristóbal Torres and Ali Jarju admitted having attacked the victim. However, both denied having previously arranged for these purposes or that the appointment at the defendant’s house was intended to cause injuries of this magnitude with the aim of frightening him.

Now, the Provincial Court sentences the two defendants to eight years in prison for “a crime of aggravated injuries, by executing the act with abuse of superiority and the mitigating circumstances of repairing the damage caused and undue delay”, reads the sentence .