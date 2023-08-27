Muscovites revealed the area of ​​their apartments in the Moslenta survey. 23 percent of respondents admitted that their housing exceeds more than 100 square meters.

Another 21 percent of respondents said that the total area of ​​their apartment is 50-60 square meters. 18 percent of Muscovites live in 70-80 square meters, and 16 percent live in 40-50 square meters.

Only 13 percent of the residents of the capital noted that the total area of ​​their apartment is up to 40 “squares”, and nine percent of the respondents reported that they live in 70-80 square meters.

Previously, the areas of Moscow with the cheapest rental housing were identified.