Mariana D’Andrea, from São Paulo, was crowned champion at the Weightlifting World Championship, this Saturday morning (26) – Brasilia time –, in Dubai (United Arab Emirates).

The athlete, who had already won a gold medal at the Tokyo 2021 Paralympic Games and silver at the Tbilisi World Cup (Georgia) in the up to 73 kilos (kg) category, broke two World records and the Americas record in the up to 79 category kg and took the gold.

On the first attempt, she lifted 141 kg. Afterwards, she tried 146 kg and was successful. And, at the last opportunity, she put 151 kg on the bar and also successfully lifted.

The disputes in the United Arab Emirates continue until August 30. The event has 495 athletes from 78 countries. Before the São Paulo medal, Brazil had already won bronze in the adult category and another gold, among juniors, both with Lara Lima from Minas Gerais. The Brazilian team is made up of 23 weightlifters from 12 states.