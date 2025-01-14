nine people They were transferred on Monday afternoon after a gas explosion that has affected a block of flats on Concejo de Zabalegui street in Noáin. A total of 250 people have been evacuated due to the damage caused.

The emergency management center SOS Navarra 112 It received notification of the incident at 6:02 p.m. and mobilized fire fighters from the Cordovilla park to the scene; seven ambulances, two of them with advanced life support (medicalized), one with nursing advanced life support and four with basic life support, psychologists from the Health Department as well as members of the Local Police, the Civil Guard and the Foral Police, as reported by the Government of Navarra.

The explosion was caused by a gas leak in a block of flats located on Concejo de Zabalegui street. Firefighters from the Cordovilla park have extinguished the fire caused by the explosion, while the police forces have created a security perimeter in the area.

As a result of the accident, nine transfers have been made. Specifically, seven people have been transferred to the University Hospital of Navarra, in Pamplona. This is a 22-year-old man, admitted to the ICU, with a serious prognosis; a minor under 13 years old, in the Pediatric ICU, also with a serious prognosis; a 57-year-old man, a 54-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man, all four admitted for observation, with a reserved prognosis, and a 58-year-old man, in the process of evaluation, who suffers multiple contusions.









On the other hand, two people have been transferred to the Noáin health center, due to anxiety and smoke inhalation, and have been discharged. The technicians of the supplying company They have worked during the afternoon to definitively cut off the flow of gaswhile firefighters have been in charge of ventilating the homes to prevent gas pockets from forming.

A total of 250 people have been evicted as a result of the accident. The Municipal Police of Noáin has been in charge of organizing the relocation of the rest of the residents of the affected blocks in hotels in the area.

The affected area has been sealed off and without gas or electricity supply. Once the leak was solved, local authorities have allowed residents to access the properties to collect documentation, medicines and personal belongings, but the homes have remained closed. Members of the Foral Police and the Civil Guard are jointly investigating the causes of the incident.