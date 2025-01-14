Tuesday, January 14, 2025
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

A 36-year-old man dies in Valladolid, stabbed by the ex-partner of the woman he lived with

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 14, 2025
in Business
0
A 36-year-old man dies in Valladolid, stabbed by the ex-partner of the woman he lived with
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

A 36-year-old man died early this Tuesday after being stabbed at his home in the town of Viana de Cega, in Valladolid. The author of the events, as advanced by the Chain Beingis the ex-partner of the woman he lived with.

The victim has received several stab wounds in vital areas and, in the event, his partner and ex-partner of the alleged aggressor have also been slightly injured, as confirmed by the Government’s deputy delegate, Jacinto Canales.

#36yearold #man #dies #Valladolid #stabbed #expartner #woman #lived

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post
The pastry shop in Madrid that prepares one of the croissants most praised by French tourists: it has a Repsol solete

The pastry shop in Madrid that prepares one of the croissants most praised by French tourists: it has a Repsol solete

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result