A 36-year-old man dies in Valladolid, stabbed by the ex-partner of the woman he lived with

A 36-year-old man died early this Tuesday after being stabbed at his home in the town of Viana de Cega, in Valladolid. The author of the events, as advanced by the Chain Beingis the ex-partner of the woman he lived with.

The victim has received several stab wounds in vital areas and, in the event, his partner and ex-partner of the alleged aggressor have also been slightly injured, as confirmed by the Government’s deputy delegate, Jacinto Canales.