Mexico City.- Sergio Michel Pérez Mendoza completed his third race of the year in Formula One, although his result this time did not accompany the mexican pilot in it Australian Grand Prix carried out in the Albert Park Circuit yesterday (Saturday).

He 'RB20' car failed to Sergio Perez due to the set-up that the Austrian advisor, Helmut Markowhen deciding for the pilot from Guadalajara that added the only ten points in the Builders Championshipgiven that his teammateMax Verstappenleft the competence in the third round.

'Checo' Pérez knows that his participation in Australia was not the most appropriate, with a better strategy he would have shown his cards to be in the third time podiumbut, like a good professional, he accepted fifth place in Melbourne.

Sergio Checo Pérez reduced the gap in the World Drivers Tournamentbut dropped one position for having one point less than the Monegasque, Charles Leclercwho finished second in the Australian Grand Prix.

He tricolor steering wheel is third with 46 pointshe pilot of Ferrari, Charles Leclercsecond with 47 and at the top is the Dutchman, max verstappenwith 51 units after three competitions held in the season 2024 of the Formula One.

The pilots They returned home in consideration of a week without the Great Circus. At the resumption the teams will move to the Asian continent to run in the Japanese Grand Prix.

to their next whereabouts and continue with the celebration of the current campaign. Sergio Michel Pérez Mendoza and the Red Bull Racing team will make the trip to the country of Japan to participate in the Osaka Grand Prix, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 5 of this year.

The Japanese Grand Prix is ​​one that Sergio Pérez considers special, especially because the fans after the race do not move from their stands and end up watching the replay of the race on two or three consecutive occasions.

In the country of the rising sun, the 34-year-old will try to improve his result to celebrate one more victory with the Miton Keyness-based team and the first in this 2024 season, which for him is essential to continue as a red bull in Formula 1.

