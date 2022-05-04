The most striking of the classification of the Liverpool for the end of the Champions was the first part signed on Tuesday in Vila-real. We had forgotten that the squad of Klopp he could behave so vulgarly, so humanly, so deadly. That in the second half she rediscovered her overwhelming behavior is nothing extraordinary: it is what she has accustomed us to; what has made many consider it, right now, the best of Europe. Other teams will seek in the future to copy the titanic start of the set of Unai Emery to bother the reds and overcome them even on their ground, the level of intensity and physicality. Although it is likely that there was a certain complacency that, however, Klopp had denied in the previous one, as if distancing himself from the arrogance that he attributed to the Bayern Munich in the previous round.

This is not a minor issue: Liverpool has been built on humility and rebellion. Of insatiable hunger. Of the desire for greatness contemplated from below. With louis diazwhich revolutionized the turn in The ceramic after its introduction after the break, it seems that the same thing that already happened with Salah, Mane either Van Dijk. They arrive as good players and it is in Anfield where they become cracks. This is one of the club’s merits merseyside: a sports management that knows how to decipher in which notable footballers the potential of a phenomenon hides. The consolidated and the one who has already won are not signed. He is going to look for the one who is going to be very good when he has not yet shown it, when he still has the best path of his career to go. It captures the not so obvious.

Klopp, at this point, is already an absolute legend. And at one point he was also a coach whose worth did not seem so obvious. In this case, you have to recognize the vision of the direction of the Borussia Dortmundwho hired him despite the fact that he had dropped to the second division with the Mainz since the following year he did not achieve the goal of promotion. In this game, detecting hidden talent wins championships.