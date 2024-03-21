After the National Institute and the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Power would require because he committed the stupidity of meddle in it process that will culminate June 2nd and express their servile and shameless support for the ruling party, the formerly independent National Commission for Human Rights kicks but recoils:

“After reflecting on the context we live in (…) and the best way to influence what we want to influence, a clean, free and transparent electoral contest, seeking above all that this year's electoral results are unquestionable, the CNDH has decided to suspend the issuance of said reports,” he announced yesterday.

Converted motu proprio into a bludgeon of the 4t to hit the opposition, on Monday, March 4 and Sunday, March 17, with the alibi of worrying about “Political Violence for the Protection and Defense of the Right to Democracy, he censored the march for democracy that filled the Plaza de la Constitución and was replicated in 120 cities in Mexico and abroad, blaming her for “political violence,” accusing her of uttering “racist and classist expressions and speeches,” praising Claudia Sheinbaum and ranting against Xochitl Galvez (whose speech he judges an invitation “to polarization, fear and hatred”).

He omitted, yes, the abusive ones, treacherous and open interference of the President López Obrador, main asset of the true “dirty war” in the upcoming election, undertaken by him and his Morena party, even though they falsely blame it on their adversaries and the media and journalists they detest.}

In the first of its abject “reports,” the trashed CNDH denounced the mobilizations of civil society and oppositionist content on social networks, stating that its greatest “concern” is an imaginary “alteration or simulation of electoral results” (which hasn't happened in at least the last 24 years).

And in the second he makes new criticisms of the opposition: Jorge Álvarez Máynez He makes accusations against his two competitors but without clearly suggesting anything.

Assuming without conceding that the CNDH's observations are correct, the question arises: what the hell does it matter to you?

In his abysmal ignorance, Stone Rosary ignores the constitutional literality that prohibits it from interfering in electoral matters.

According to the third paragraph of Section B of Article 102 regarding public institutions for the protection of human rights, “these organizations will not be competent in the case of electoral and jurisdictional matters.”

In other words: on the one hand there is the general principle of legality: no authority can do something for which it does not have precise attribution.

The National Electoral Institute, for example, could not collect taxes, but in the case of the CNDH there is also an express constitutional prohibition…

