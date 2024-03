Thursday, March 21, 2024, 12:51











After midnight on Wednesday, the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, appointed Luís Montenegro, candidate of the conservative Democratic Alliance (AD) and leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), as the country's prime minister. Montenegro won the March 10 elections with a…

This content is exclusive for subscribers