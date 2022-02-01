The “Supreme Council of Muslims” in Germany decided to expel the “German Islamic Group” organization, one of the “facades” behind which the Brotherhood is hiding” in the country, after it had suspended the membership of the same organization in December of 2019.

Commenting on the decision of the “Supreme Council of Muslims”, Dr. Jassim Mohamed, head of the European Center for Counter-Terrorism Studies, based in Germany, said in an exclusive interview with “Sky News Arabia” that the “Islamic Group” in Germany, which has been excluded, is considered as the front behind which the Brotherhood hides to take over Donations and clandestine work.

Jassim Muhammad explains: “The decision of the Central Council of Muslims came after a process of review and scrutiny that it carried out in order to distance itself from any suspicions, and to confirm that it operates transparently within the country.”

On the circumstances and timing of the decision, the head of the European Center for Counter-Terrorism Studies indicated that the authorities are working in the wake of the terrorist attacks on Germany and European countries in 2015 and 2016, according to a new policy based on a review of their security measures and legislation.

Exclusion after review and audit

And he continues: The security review process resulted in the German authorities discovering the presence of Brotherhood-affiliated organizations and extremist groups that receive subsidies and operate clandestinely under the umbrella of the Supreme Council of Muslims.

In this regard, the security expert noted that the Ministry of Interior directly asked the Council to carry out a review and audit process for all organizations working under its umbrella so that the Ministry can continue to communicate with the Council and provide support to it.

He continues: “The ministry warned the council that there will be no contact with it unless it conducts a careful screening process for the groups involved in spreading extremism and terrorism.”

hostile to the democratic system

In view of this, the head of the European Center believes that the review process by the Council resulted in the decision to utter the German Islamic Group, noting that the authorities link the group in Germany with the Brotherhood.

Reports of the Constitution Protection Authority, the “Internal Intelligence” in Germany, classify the “German Muslim Community” as an organization close to the Muslim Brotherhood that aims to achieve long-term change in society, and is hostile to the free and democratic system.

In a previous study, the European Counter-Terrorism Center highlighted the Brotherhood’s activities in Germany.

According to the study, the growth of the Brotherhood organization on German soil poses a challenge to the security and intelligence services; Because of the organization’s dependence on interfaces and sleeper cells for its secret work.

Among these interfaces – according to the study – educational institutions, organizations, and the recruitment and attraction of refugees and young Muslim communities, which complicates the tasks of the intelligence services by obtaining evidence and proofs of the organization’s involvement and its suspicious relationship with terrorist organizations.

The study confirms that the associations and organizations of the Muslim Brotherhood in Germany are subject to strict control by the “German Internal Intelligence.”

And at the end of last November, an official report was issued by the European Parliament, under the title “Brotherhood Networks in Europe”, which dealt in detail the map of Brotherhood penetration in 10 European countries, and the report focused on several ideas that represent the terrorist reference of the organization, namely the Brotherhood empowerment project, ideological differences and the concept of patriotism I have organization and finances.

The report, which was officially issued for the first time by the European Parliament, clearly accused the Brotherhood of forming hostile lobbies against states, spreading extremist ideology and exploiting laws and legislation to create huge economies in order to provide sources of funding for the organization.

On the official level, several European countries have strengthened measures to combat terrorism and extremism on their soil, led by Austria, Germany and France, which banned the activities and slogans of several terrorist organizations during the past periods, including the Muslim Brotherhood, the Turkish Gray Wolves, Ansar Al-Dawdiyah and others.

It seems that the terrorist organization of the Brotherhood is facing a dark fate within the European continent, which has long provided incubators for the organization and provided all aspects of support to it, but it has recently awakened to the seriousness of the role played by the organization in spreading extremism and terrorism.