The Nobel Committee noted the work of Seokuro Manabe and Klaus Haselmann on “physical modeling of Earth’s climate, variability measurement, and reliable prediction of global warming”.

The second half of the award was given to Giorgio Baresi for “discovering the interaction of chaos and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales,” the Associated Press reported.

Goran Hansson, Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the winners on Tuesday.

“Complex systems are characterized by randomness, chaos, and difficult to understand,” the Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement. “This year’s award honors new methods of describing them and predicting their long-term behavior,” Reuters reported.

It is worth noting that the prize money is ten million Swedish kronor ($1.15 million).