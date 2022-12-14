Minister highlighted the actions taken by the Supreme Court during the pandemic, such as autonomy for states and municipalities

The Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Ricardo Lewandowski said this Wednesday (Dec.14, 2022) that without the Supreme Court’s action, the number of victims of covid-19 could be greater. During participation in a seminar promoted by Ieja (Institute of Applied Legal Studies), the minister highlighted the decisions of the Supreme Court, such as autonomy for states and municipalities during the pandemic.

“Important decisions were taken, such as reinforcing federalism, in which states and municipalities were empowered to assume responsibility. If it weren’t for the work of the STF and Brazilian judges, this number of dead and sick could be higher “said Lewandowski.

In April 2020, at the height of the 1st wave of covid-19, the STF decided that states and municipalities had the autonomy to impose social isolation. The measure was a response to an action filed by the PDT against several provisions of Provisional Measure 926 of 2020, which attributed to the Presidency of the Republic the centralization of the prerogatives of isolation, quarantine, ban on movement and public services and essential activities during the pandemic.

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is against social isolation measures. Second data from the Ministry of HealthBrazil records 691,178 deaths from covid-19.

“At a time when there was initial perplexity on the part of the Executive Branch, a paralysis of the authorities responsible for public health, the STF took the lead and made the government move and provide vaccines, after much resistance, for Brazilian society. ”he stated.

The seminar promoted by Ieja also registered the participation of the ministers of the STF Dias Toffoli, Alexandre de Moraes and Cármem Lúcia, in addition to the minister of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) Luis Felipe Salomão. They discussed the topic “The Guardian of the Constitution and Harmony between the Powers”🇧🇷