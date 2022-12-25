Tim Burton’s cinema is known for its dark and outlandish stories. Even when they are macabre, they manage to be charming in their own way and the greatest example of this mix is ​​nothing less than “The Nightmare before ChristmasAlso known as “The strange world of Jack”.

Although the director has many films, the one mentioned has remained an indisputable classic for raising the standards of animation and its originality by telling us a different Christmas story from the rest. If you are looking for a tape to watch as a family, there is no better option than this.

What is the film about?

When Mr. Halloween discovers Christmas, he is fascinated and decides to improve it with some rather ghoulish changes. Only his girlfriend Sally is aware of the mistake he is making and must make him see reason.

Why should you watch it?

“It’s an astonishingly original and visually charming work of stop-motion animation,” lauds the Rotten Tomatoes critic, where it earned 95% reviewer approval.

The strange world of Jack, known as The Nightmare Before Christmas. Photo: Composition / Touchstone Pictures

Where to see the movie?

Tim Burton’s movie can be seen via streaming on Disney Plus. It is the only platform that owns its distribution rights to the film at the moment.