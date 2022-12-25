Erdogan promised to publish new data on a gas field in the Black Sea

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to publish on Monday, December 26, new data on a gas field in the Black Sea. This is reported TASS.

“Work on the supply of gas from the field in the Black Sea continues around the clock. On Monday, new data on energy resources will be released,” the Turkish leader said, without giving any additional information.

Earlier, the Sabah newspaper reported that Erdogan would soon announce the discovery of oil fields in Shirnak.

In October, it was reported that in 2023, the Turkish authorities were going to drill 100 wells on land to explore oil and gas fields, as well as perform certain work offshore. Before that, it also became known that Turkey would invest almost $10 billion in the production and transportation of gas from the Sakarya field in the Black Sea.