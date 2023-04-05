ReconstructionA day after the dramatic train accident at Voorschoten, the circumstances slowly become clearer. It appears that at the end of his shift, the crane operator wanted to cross two tracks that were in use. During such a manoeuvre, all train traffic is normally temporarily halted, but that was not the case now.
David Bremmer and Raymond Boere
Latest update:
19:54
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#night #train #traveling #hour #accident #Voorschoten
Leave a Reply