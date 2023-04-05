“Can’t it be divided?” Mitch Richmond has always been confident in his 14 years in the NBA, a path that led him to the Hall of Fame, which in the end gave him the 2002 ring with the Lakers, icing on the cake of a 6-time career All Star (all with Sacramento) and 5 All Nba quintets. But when he has to decide via Zoom who among Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic deserves the mvp 2023 he suggests a draw.