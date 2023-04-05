The Hall of Famer conquered by the blue: “But for the freshman of the year title, keep an eye on Keegan Murray of Sacramento”
“Can’t it be divided?” Mitch Richmond has always been confident in his 14 years in the NBA, a path that led him to the Hall of Fame, which in the end gave him the 2002 ring with the Lakers, icing on the cake of a 6-time career All Star (all with Sacramento) and 5 All Nba quintets. But when he has to decide via Zoom who among Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic deserves the mvp 2023 he suggests a draw.
