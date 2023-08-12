NAccording to the Ministry of Defense in Moscow, Russian forces fought off a drone attack by Kiev over the annexed Crimea on the night of Saturday. Ukraine attacked Crimea with 20 unmanned aerial vehicles. “The foiled terrorist attack has not claimed any victims or caused any damage,” the ministry said on Saturday morning, according to a report by the Russian state news agency TASS. Accordingly, 14 drones are said to have been destroyed by the air defense. Six more were blocked. The information could not be independently verified. Anti-aircraft defenses had previously been activated over parts of Crimea during the night.

Ukraine addresses German concerns

Ukraine reiterates its demand for Taurus cruise missiles from Germany and is attempting to allay concerns in Berlin about the delivery. Because of their long range, the Taurus are urgently needed militarily – just like the ATACMS from the USA, which have also been requested, said Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kiev. He assured: “Both will only be used within our borders.” Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar made a similar statement.

The fear that Ukraine could bombard Russian territory with the bunker-busting weapons is the reason for the hesitation in Berlin. However, the pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to deliver the Taurus guided missiles with a range of 500 kilometers to Ukraine is increasing. According to a “Spiegel” report, plans are being made to program the weapons so that they cannot be aimed at targets in Russia.

Russian attacks on all sectors of the front

The Ukrainian General Staff reported heavy Russian artillery shelling and airstrikes on almost all sectors of the front on Friday. On the ground, Russian troops tried to advance at Kupyansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marjinka. According to the evening report, these attacks were repelled. The military information cannot be independently verified. Nothing was reported about their own attacks as part of the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

A Russian missile attack succeeded in intercepting one of four Kinzhal-type hypersonic missiles. According to the information, there were impacts in the west of the country, where the Ukrainian air force has its bases.







Ukraine: Sumy border area under Russian fire again

According to the regional military administration, Russia has again attacked the Sumy region of Ukraine near the Russian border. In the course of the day, the area in northeastern Ukraine came under nine fires, the Sumy military administration said on Telegram on Friday evening. A total of 51 explosions were registered. Among other things, two houses were damaged in the municipality of Seredyna-Buda. There were initially no reports of casualties. The information could not be verified.

Kiev demands commitment for Taurus guided missiles

“The greater the range, the shorter the war,” Kuleba wrote on Friday on the social network X (formerly Twitter) about the requested cruise missiles. “We ask our partners to make them available as soon as possible.”