Journalist Alexander Shepyrev on Saturday, August 12, told Izvestia about the process of evacuating the residents of the flooded Ussuriysk after the dam on the Razdolnaya River, built to contain the flood, burst.

After the dam broke, the water quickly flooded the nearest area with houses, a kindergarten and garages.

“Garages and cars were completely under water, and the water continues to stay until now. People are now cut off from the mainland. According to locals, people are simply afraid to leave their apartments,” the journalist said.

Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations evacuate people on boats.

“We were warned by the Ministry of Emergency Situations that we had to save ourselves. But we had a flood once, we are not as afraid as before. The first time was scarier. We are not very afraid. Disgusting, dirty, disgusting. Animals are at home, there is no light, ”said a local resident.

A hole in the dam on the Razdolnaya River in Ussuriysk became known earlier that day. As a result of flooding, water arrived to the first floors of three apartment buildings. The dam itself, according to the administration of Ussuriysk, has not yet been put into operation. Completion date is set for the end of September.