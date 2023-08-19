The New York Islanders said they were very lucky with Sorokin and Varlamov

New York Islanders assistant general manager Chris Lamorello, playing in the National Hockey League (NHL), commented on the extension of contracts with Russian goalkeepers Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov. His words lead website leagues.

“We are very lucky that Sorokin and Varlamov stayed with us. They have signed long-term contracts and are a huge part of our present and our future,” Lamorello said. He added that with these goalkeepers, the team has a chance to win in every match.

Sorokin has been defending the colors of the Islanders since the 2020/2021 season. Last season, the goalkeeper’s save percentage was 92.4, and the safety factor was 2.34. At the moment, he is one of the highest paid goalkeepers in the league. Under the terms of the new deal, Sorokin would earn $8.25 million per season for a total of $66 million.

Varlamov has been playing in the NHL since 2008. He joined the Islanders in 2019. In the 2022/2023 season, he had a save percentage of 91.3 and a safety factor of 2.7.