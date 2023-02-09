From today it will be possible to apply to participate in the “lottery” and thus try to obtain the bib of the New York marathon through the draw. The draw will take place on March 1st

Irene Righetti





@

irene_righetti

From yesterday 8 February it is possible to apply to try to get a bib of the TCS New York City Marathon, thus bypassing tour operators or charities. Runners will be able to apply through the site tcsnycmarathon.org until February 22nd, while the draw will take place on March 1st.

The New York 2023 Marathon takes place on November 5th — The New York Marathon will take place on Sunday November 5th. It is one of the most iconic and anticipated sporting events in the city, which attracts runners and spectators from all over the world. More than 50,000 participants are expected this year. “The TCS New York City Marthon brings together 50,000 people from all walks of life, each with their own story, and it’s a unique day for our city,” said Rob Simmelkjaer, CEO of NYRR, the company that organizes the event. Last year the finishers, i.e. those who crossed the finish line, were less than 48,000, 15,933 international runners for 131 nations present, of which 2,213 runners were Italian. See also The cross between Iván Tapia and Ricardo Caruso Lombardi after the rise of Barracas Central

The draw — Returning to the drawing, those who fail to win the bib through the drawing can enter through an official charity, an international tour operator, or the NYRR Team for Kids.

• from 8 February: the application to participate opens at 12:00.

• February 22nd: The question window closes at 11.59pm.

• 1st March: the draw takes place and the runners are informed whether they have been drawn or not.

For more information, please refer to the website tcsnycmarathon.org.