From: Bjarne Kommnick

Split

An influencer shows a life hack for relaxing hours on the Binnenalster. Not all Hamburgers know this trick.

Hamburg – The Binnenalster is a popular place for Hamburg residents to spend a few comfortable hours in the fresh air. Especially when the weather is nice, thousands of people are drawn to the shore of the water every day. This requires a large offer of seating. Especially if you are traveling with a lot of people, you can search longer. The influencer “hijabi_lbn” has revealed a life hack on TikTok that not everyone from the Hanseatic city knows.

City Hamburg Surface 755.2 km² Population 1.841 million mayor Peter Tschentscher

“Hamburg City Lifehack”: Influencer reveals trick on the Binnenalster

It’s about the benches on the Jungfernstieg promenade in Hamburg. She posts a video titled “Hamburg City life hack”. First you can see her sitting on one of the wooden benches near the bank with a friend. She speaks into the camera: “People, everyone who comes from Hamburg knows this place and now pay close attention” and first films herself. In the next camera shot, her friend can be seen alone on one of the benches, she is standing close behind. Last the network also discussed a notorious path at Hamburg Central Station.

An influencer reveals a life hack on TikTok for relaxing hours on the Hamburg Binnenalster. © TikTok / hijabi_lbn

The influencer adds: “I think each of you knows these banks” and “we just found something out”. Then she reveals the trick: “You can simply move these benches back and forth,” the influencer continues, showing her friend who is sitting on the bench and moving her left and right. She asks herself: “Be honest, did you know that? I didn’t know that” and is visibly surprised by the function of the benches.

“I didn’t know”: Movable benches fascinate Hamburgers online

After all, moving can be useful for larger groups to sit together on the bank, as well as for individuals or couples who simply want a little more peace and quiet. Because the distance can be chosen freely, theoretically it would even be possible to line up every bench in every row all together.

The internet shows that many people in Hamburg are hearing about it for the first time. A user writes: “I’m from Hamburg, I’m there very often and didn’t know that before”. Another user writes: “That moment when you’ve sat there 100 times and didn’t know it”. A man comments: “Great, I didn’t know that”. Another user reports: “I’m learning this now? I dropped my cell phone and it took me half an hour to get it out again.”

“Not easy to move”: Wooden benches on Jungfernstieg in Hamburg cause confusion

The influencer explains the reason for the confusion. Because when a user writes: “Who didn’t know that?” She replies: “How do you know that you can move benches attached to the floor back and forth. It’s not like they’re easy to move.” But another user also writes: “I thought everyone knew that”. Apparently not, as the reactions show. The next time you go to the Alster to relax, you will probably never forget this fact from now on.