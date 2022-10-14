Apparently, microsoft has leaked content of what may be the new version of Windows, this thanks to its different Ignite presentations. Specifically, it shows a slide that lets you take a look at the user interface, and during the reveal of said images, users could not deny that it looks quite similar to something from the competition.

The most curious thing is the similarities with macOS, since a floating bar appears as with this operating system, in addition to that the design is more striking than with previous versions. For its part, it is noted that the options can be somewhat more intuitive, to open different programs with just one click of difference.

Here a capture:

It was mentioned that the next version of Windows will be known by the code name Next Valley, for now it is in a preliminary phase where various interface ideas are being studied. It is worth mentioning that computer journalists mention that this had already been released, at least with prototypes that do not mean the final versions.

It is clear that many users are not choosing to join Windows eleventhis after some reports of incompatibility with certain applications, where the platform of Steam. Then now microsoft must be redeemed with the next step.

Via: Windows Center