In the first nine months of 2022, food had a variation of 69.5% in Argentina | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Consumer prices in Argentina continued to rise in September and are approaching the dramatic triple-digit percentage by the end of this year, according to data released this Friday (14) by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec).

Inflation increased 6.2% in September compared to August, which shows a slight deceleration in relation to the monthly rates of 7.4% and 7% recorded in the seventh and eighth months of the year.

But, considering the accumulated in 12 months, the consumer price index (CPI) rose in September to 83%, which represents an increase of 4.5 percentage points in relation to the variation measured in August. This was the biggest year-on-year increase since December 1991, when Argentina tried to leave behind the hyperinflation it suffered between 1989 and 1990.

According to official statistics, in the first nine months of 2022, Argentina accumulated inflation of 66.1%, with a notable increase in the food price index, which between January and September was 69.5%.