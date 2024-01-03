On December 19, the Council of Ministers approved the unemployment benefit reform, as appears in Royal Decree-Law 7/2023, of December 19. This modification brings with it several changes, such as the extension of the unemployment assistance subsidy of 480 euros to those under 45 years of age, but it will also mean the simplification of some of the benefits. Specifically, as of June 1, 2024, the date on which this reform will come into force, the eight aid that currently exists will be reduced to three.

These changes are intended to simplify and improve the protection of the level of unemployment assistance and include different points that seek to speed up the procedures, such as reducing the time to receive this aid, a change in the review period and making it compatible with a job. Furthermore, thanks to them, it is estimated that one million people will benefit, taking into account that it currently reaches 800,000.

One of the main novelties is the increase in the amounts during the first six months, going from the current 480 euros to 570 euros. From that time and during the same period, the amount will be slightly reduced, up to 540 euros. Once a year has passed, they will be charged 480 euros again.

On the other hand, potential farmers residing outside Andalusia and Extremadura will also be incorporated, as well as cross-border workers who go to work in Ceuta and Melilla every day.

What aid will be eliminated in June 2024?



The benefits that will disappear as of June 1, 2024 are the Extraordinary Unemployment Subsidy (SED), that of returned Spanish emigrants, the one intended for those who have a permanent disability reviewed and are again available for employment by not maintaining the reservation of jobs in their companies, the one received by people released from prison and the Active Insertion Income (RAI). However, as of this date they will be covered by the National Social Security Institute (INSS) through the Minimum Vital Income (IMV).

Instead, the unemployed will be able to access the subsidy for exhaustion of the contributory benefit; the subsidy for those over 52 years of age, which will not experience any increase and will remain at 480 euros; and the subsidy for insufficient contributions, which with this reform will be eligible for those who have contributions for periods of less than 6 months and who lack family responsibilities.