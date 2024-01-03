James Rodriguez knows that 2024 can be the year of consolidation of the figure that was.

He has great challenges: he will play the Conmebol Libertadores Cup with Sao Paulo and will have the opportunity to fight with the Colombia national team in the Copa América.

good numbers

The Cucuteño wanted to start the year relaxed, happy, happy with the people who love and support him the most, his family.

In his luxurious house in Medellin, premiering 'pinta', he shared with Pilar, his mother, Juana Valentina, his sister, and Samuel, his little son. And she did not forget Salome, her eldest daughter, who received the new year in Miami, together with Daniela Ospina, his mother.

Photo: James Rodríguez's Instagram

At the same time, this Wednesday he moved on social networks, because on his Instagram he posted a photo with the best ratings he obtained in 2023.

2023 was good for him, as he was once again the flagship player of the National Team, a team with which he has been a figure in the qualifying matches at 2026 World Cup.

Colombia It is third in the standings after six games and has 12 points, only surpassed by Argentinawho is a leader, and Uruguaywhich is second.

However, he has received criticism for his performance with the Sao Paulo, team that has had to adapt, but hopes that will come in the new season.

