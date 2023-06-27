After some 750,000 units, Toyota can look back with satisfaction on the results achieved by the C-HR over the past six years. Now there is a new version of this crossover, which will now be built in Turkey for Europe. Also as a plug-in hybrid, but not electric.

“The new Toyota C-HR is not for families,” said Toshio Kanei, vice president of Toyota Motor Europe. “If you want space, you better buy a Corolla Cross.”

A surprising statement, since the ‘Coupé High Rider’ (C-HR) with some compliance of the driver and his co-driver turns out to be surprisingly spacious in the back seat. If your offspring has yet to reach puberty, the C-HR is a great car. Now we understand Kanei a bit. He means to say that the C-HR is focused on dynamics and driving pleasure. And that is precisely what is hard to find in the Corolla Cross. Even though both cars are based on the same platform, their driving experience and character are as different as night and day.

Close to the original

During the unveiling of the new C-HR in Hamburg, Toyota spokesmen are full of praise for the old C-HR, which appeared six years ago. "The car has become our icon," Kanei told the media. "A car in which design and driving pleasure take precedence."

In total, more than 750,000 C-HRs were built, of which almost 22,000 ended up in the Netherlands (partly thanks to initial tax benefits). It is therefore not surprising that Toyota is now coming up with a sequel to this success story.

The redesigned nose of the Toyota C-HR. © Toyota



For this, the designers have stayed close to the original. According to Toyota’s new design language, the nose is probably the biggest change. But the expressive interplay of lines around the thick rear roof pillars is even more eye-catching than with the previous model. This is partly due to the combination of colors shown on the show models: golden yellow or silver with black. You can also opt for a single paint color, or a combination with only a black roof. The C-HR is standard on 18-inch wheels, but if you opt for the introductory version GR Sport Premiere Edition, you get 20-inch under the car.

The Toyota C-HR in silver with black. © Toyota



If we look at the interior, it is striking that the Toyota designers have not opted for the same dashboard layout as with the new Prius and the electric bZ4x, with the digital instruments above the steering wheel. In the new C-HR you will find all information behind the steering wheel as usual. "We opted for a solution that influences the driving experience as little as possible," says Kanei, "so that the driver can feel all the information and switches where you can expect them, and that way they can focus on the road." to hold. With the Prius and bZ4x, buyers expect high-tech to come more to the fore."

In the new Toyota C-HR you will also find all information behind the steering wheel as usual. © Toyota



We are increasingly under the impression that the C-HR is the adventurous, expressive brother of sporty Toyotas such as the GR86 and GR Supra. Because everything has been done in the wheel suspension and steering to take the driving experience to a higher level. “However, integrating plug-in hybrid technology was a much bigger challenge for us than refining the driving characteristics,” says Kanei.

In addition to the two hybrid versions, the C-HR is now also available as a plug-in hybrid. And a fully electric version? “For now, we are fully concentrating on the hybrid and plug-in hybrid version,” said Kanei with a broad smile.

The Toyota C-HR is available as a hybrid and now also as a plug-in hybrid. © Toyota



For the technology of the plug-in hybrid, Toyota could shop in-house: the C-HR PHEV shares its combustion engine, electric motors, transmission, battery and control unit with the new Prius. The 13.8 kWh battery is located under the seat of the rear seat, the system power of the powertrain is 223 hp. This accelerates the C-HR PHEV to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds. Toyota gives a WLTP consumption of 1 to 111.1.

Both hybrid versions (without a rechargeable battery) of the C-HR have the same technology as the Corolla and Corolla Cross: as a 1.8 with 140 hp and as a 2.0 High Power with an output of 198 hp. Even with motorcycles, you can easily drive fully electrically half the time in practice. The average fuel consumption of both versions fluctuates between 1 in 20.8 and 1 in 18.8. The new Toyota C-HR will be at the dealers at the end of this year.

The new Toyota C-HR in silver with black and golden yellow. © Toyota

