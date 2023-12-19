Monday, December 18, 2023



With the arrival of Christmas, there are many who want to get their homes ready to live this holiday as a complete experience, whether with Christmas trees, nativity scenes, tinsel or lights. Those who love this time of year decorate their homes like those that appear in classic Christmas movies and that are the envy of the majority of viewers who long to emulate said decoration.

However, as with interior design in general, not all houses accept the same elements. Many factors must be taken into account, from the style of the rooms to the size and of course the taste of the owner. Therefore, to make the job easier, TikTok has released a new filter that shows which decorations are ideal for your home.

This social network offers a series of filters that serve as entertainment for its users. Once you access TikTok and start scrolling down, it is impossible not to come across 'trends' and videos that are causing a real sensation. An example of this is the 'Bold Glamour' filter, which became viral due to its controversy over the results it offered and which completely changed the features of those who tried it.

Nor should we forget the 'Moon Phase Test' that, through the lunar phase, reveals who your soul mate is or the filter that turns your photo into one from a yearbook from the 90s, a filter that imitates that of the applications of Artificial Intelligence and that generated a 'trend' that a large number of 'influencers' followed in a rush.

How this filter works



This filter is ideal for Christmas lovers and solves the headaches of where the tree or any other element best fits. Furthermore, like the rest of the filters that are popular on TikTok, this one does not present any complications. To be able to use it, once you get the 'Christmas Filter' template, you will only have to take a snapshot of the room you want to see decorated.

Once you have taken the photograph, little by little, it will appear how your living room, kitchen or bedroom would look with a more Christmas touch. Which is why TikTok has been filled with users trying out what their house would look like.