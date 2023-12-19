China as a vehicle export hub in the global markets in which it operates: it is the latest idea that flashed in the mind of Nissan, which in recent days has entered into an agreement with the country's main university to exploit local resources to accelerate research and development on electrification. Masashi Matsuyama, vice president of Nissan and president of Nissan China, reportedly told some journalists in Beijing that some evaluations are underway regarding making China a vehicle export huband not just electric.

Not just electric cars

The Japanese car manufacturer is in fact thinking of exporting its range of existing vehicles with internal combustion engines and the upcoming electric and plug-in hybrid cars produced and developed in China to foreign markets in which it is active. A strategy similar to that already adopted by Tesla, BMW and Ford, which are expanding their exports of cars produced in the Asian country to take advantage of lower local production costs and increase capacity utilization of their factories.

Sales down

For Nissan it could represent a good solution, also because nowadays the Japanese giant's business is on the Chinese market they don't shine as it once did: China accounted for just over a fifth of Nissan's global sales, or around 2.8 million vehicles, in the first ten months of the year, down by more than a third compared to the same period last year.

Agreement on electrification

As mentioned at the beginning, Nissan has announced that it will establish a joint research center with Nissan over the next year Tsinghua Universitythe leading university in Beijing, focusing on the research and development of electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure and battery recycling. “We hope this collaboration will help us gain a deeper understanding of the Chinese market and develop strategies that better meet the needs of local customers”explained Makoto Uchida, CEO of Nissan.