“A 35-year-old woman was taken to hospital, and a 41-year-old man died,” Klitschko, the former boxing champion, said, adding that the wreckage of a drone fell near a gas station..

Klitschko indicated that the air defenses in Kiev shot down “more than 20 drones heading for the city,” calling on the residents of the capital to “stay in shelters. The attack is massive.”“.

He added that a fire also broke out at the company’s headquarters in the Holoseevsky district.

On Friday, Serhiy Popko, head of the local civil and military administration, counted 13 attacks in Kiev this month.

Over the past few weeks, reports of drone attacks inside Russia have also multiplied, in regions bordering Ukraine..

The Russian regional authorities said that the bombing targeted these areas on Saturday, killing two people.

Moscow holds Kiev and its Western backers responsible for these attacks, including the attack on the Kremlin, but Ukraine denies any involvement.