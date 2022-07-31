EFQ Abanilla Sunday, July 31, 2022, 12:59



Cementos Cruz, in its commitment to sustainability and its firm commitment to innovation, is making a new range of low carbon footprint products available to the market, with which it wants to anticipate the decarbonisation of the construction sector.

After extensive research and development work, Cementos Cruz launches the CKLEEN range, a new series of sustainable materials developed from a technology that incorporates industrial waste that will revolutionize the construction sector, also contributing to the circular economy. Thanks to its low clinker content, CKLEEN contains up to 90% less carbon footprint than any conventional cement, thus anticipating the environmental requirements that are already being established in the specifications of the most prestigious works.