Fullmetal Alchemist Mobilethe new tie-in for devices iOS and Android of the work signed by Hiromu Arakawa, was shown with a gameplay video during a long livestream in which the exit date Japanese: The game will be available starting August 4th.

Announced by Square Enix last year, Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile aims to do justice to the manga for over 80 million copies of Arakawa, from which two different animated series have been drawn and which can count on a very large base of fans all over the world.

The game will retrace the history by Fullmetal Alchemist and will be able to count on a roster of over forty characters, a remarkable technical achievement and a large cast of voice actors who will lend their voices to the project.

According to the gameplay scenes shown during the livestream, the tie-in will field strategic fighting endowed with undoubted potential and embellished with spectacular interlude sequences.

At the moment Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile does not yet have a western release date.