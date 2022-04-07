a few weeks ago, Sony finally revealed the new and renewed service of playstation plus As you know, it has different categories. Unlike xboxgamepass, this new service will not include exclusives during its launch day and according to an analyst, that will be the main reason why it will not attract more subscribers.

Talking with Wccftech, Karol Severin, analyst and product manager for MIDiA Researchmentioned that not having access to future exclusives of PlayStation will cause that there is not much interest by users in subscribing to the new PSPlus:

“The move is more about catching up with Game Pass, rather than driving innovation in the market. PlayStation has consolidated its game streaming offering and online multiplayer services into one, just as Game Pass has done in the past. For one thing, PS Plus will provide access to more games than Xbox Game Pass. However, PS Plus fell short of a key benefit: day one access. Game Pass also includes access to EA Play. Still, depending on whether consumers prioritize number of titles or day one access, PS has certainly moved closer to Game Pass in terms of value exchange than it was before, but I wouldn’t say it’s taken on a advantage.”

And it is that according to Jim Ryan, head of SIEIntroducing day one exclusives to this service would only cause a drop in quality, and at the end of the day, this is a sacrifice they are not willing to accept. Instead, they will continue to offer these AAA games at full price, although the possibility that a year or more after their release, they could reach Plus is not ruled out.

Publisher’s note: Actually this service does not seek to compete with Game Pass, but obviously Sony felt the pressure and decided to launch the new PS Plus. We will have to see the type of games that it includes and if they are really worth it, or if it would be better to keep the subscription that we already have.

Via: Wccftech