Many people looking for best job opportunities in the United States They are victims of fraud from supposed employers who assure them a place in a government agency and good conditions in exchange for some type of payment. With the intention of eradicating this type of bad practices and improving the experience of applicants, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has unveiled a new careers website.

The intention of this new portal is to improve the recruiting experience and participation of those who seek Career opportunities at the largest law enforcement agency in the United States. “CBP is seeking the best and brightest. Our careers website makes applying for jobs easier and more efficient. There are numerous job opportunities for those who wish to join our ranks,” CBP Acting Deputy Commissioner Pete shared in a statement. Flowers.

According to the authorities, through this new careers website Best practices and technology are used so that interested parties can learn about the wide range of opportunities available in the government agency. The main change is that the experience is now user-centeredsaid Deputy Commissioner of Human Resources Andrea Bright. “We want those interested in joining CBP to learn about our dynamic mission and our diverse workforce.”

It should be noted that, as the largest police agency in the country, CBP is charged with protecting the American people, safeguarding the country's borders, and improving the nation's economic prosperity. According to information published on their website, on a normal day they carry out operations in 48 countries, 328 ports of entry, 135 border patrol stations and 74 air and maritime operations locations.

What are the improvements to the CBP careers website?

According to Customs and Border Protection authorities, the intention of the new racing site is to provide a better user experience to help you find the right position. In that sense, some of the new functions that it has incorporated are:

New drop-down feature that helps visitors find new career opportunities that match their personal experiences and interests. Users can now connect with a recruiter on every page. They added a new Chat Bot that helps users with predefined options to resolve the most common questions. You can access more accessible answers to frequently asked questions about the hiring process. Added a survey allowing visitors to give feedback on the web experience.

For more information about how to work at CBP you should visit the careers website or follow the agency on social network X, formerly Twitter, on the @CBPJobs account or the United States Customs and Border Protection Office on LinkedIn and Facebook.